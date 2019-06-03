Di cosa ha parlato Kanye West nell’intervista con David Letterman

L’intervista di David Letterman a Kanye West è ora disponibile su Netflix nei nuovi episodi di My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

La chiacchierata dura più o meno un’oretta ed è intervallata dallo sketch in cui Kanye veste Letterman in total look Yeezy e da un piccolo assaggio di un Sunday Service cui prende parte lo stesso conduttore.

In mezzo ci sono un bel po’ di argomenti (dalla famiglia al bipolarismo) che ripercorreremo in dettaglio qui sotto.

La perdita della madre:

Sollecitato da Letterman a parlare del rapporto con i suoi genitori, Kanye affronta inevitabilmente il tema della morte della madre, mostrando di averne trovato “un senso” o, quantomeno, di esser giunto a una sorta di accettazione del lutto:

“It was a piece of my story. I wonder sometimes, when I heard about Michael Jordan’s father dying and at the point that happened in his career and the way it parallels to the point it happened in my career. You say the universe has no accidents, and you want to ask God why this happened, and you get into this place of acceptance with it“.

Cosa lo accomuna a JAY-Z:

Sono entrambi rapper, quindi egocentrici.

“I think we’re both pretty self-centered in our music. That’s what we do: we tell our story and then people relate to that story“.

Un verso di Drake che gli piace:

Kanye West non ha il permesso di fare il nome di Drake e di nessun membro della sua famiglia, per cui prova a parlarne, senza nominarlo

“Well, we had a little beef last year… He has this line that I love that says, ‘I told my story and made history’—like made his story and made history. That’s what we do, we tell our story and then people relate to that story“.

Il bipolarismo

Partendo dall’artwork dell’album ye, Kanye affronta il problema del suo disturbo bipolare:

“What I want to say about the bipolar thing is because it has the word “bi” in it, it has the idea of, like, split personality. Well, that works for me because I’m a Gemini, but when you rump up, it expresses your personality more.”

West continua a descrivere la malattia spiegando che uno dei suoi effetti collaterali più disastrosi è la paura che ti porta a non fidarti di nessuno e a credere che tutti vogliano ucciderti. Per quella stessa paura, Kanye non ha preso farmaci per anni ma, poi, quando ha iniziato il protocollo medico è stato come “avere un nuovo paio di occhiali.”

Donald Trump:

Kanye non ha paura di ribadire il suo supporto a Donald Trump e di confessare che non solo non l’ha mai votato ma che non ha mai votato nella sua vita (e, quindi, per Letterman “non ha alcuna voce in capitolo“)

“We don’t all have to feel the same way about things. This is my thing with Trump. We don’t have to feel the same way but we have the right to feel what we feel and we have the right to have a conversation, a dialogue — not a diatribe — about it.”

#MeToo

Altro argomento spinoso su cui indugia l’intervista di Letterman a West è quello del #MeToo in cui Kanye è costretto a chiarire la sua posizione quando dice che agli uomini non è concesso parlare:

“I’m definitely supportive of the women. What I’m saying is we’re not allowed to have any conversation. When you go to court, both sides can talk. This is a court of public opinion where when someone bombs first, the war is supposedly over.”

L’idea del Sunday Service

“It’s just an idea that we had to open up our hearts and make music that we felt was as pure and as positive as possible, and just do it for an hour every Sunday and just have something where people could come together and just feel good with their families.”

L’episodio si chiude proprio con una performance tratta dal Sunday Service, cui prende parte anche David Letterman.