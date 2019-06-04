Un documentario ti mostra come FKA twigs ha imparato la pole-dance

FKA twigs ha condiviso Practice, uno short film che mostra il dietro le quinte del suo ultimo video Cellophane.

Presentato in anteprima sulla piattaforma WePresent di WeTransfer, il documentario diretto da AnAkA ci mostra come l’artista ha imparato la pole-dance e il lungo processo preparatorio al bellissimo video diretto da Andrew Thomas Huang.

“It’s all very well me going and doing a three-minute routine, that’s easy. But the difficult thing is knowing that you have the stamina and the strength to do be able to do that three minute routine for eight hours, and that’s something different”