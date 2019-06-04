Gli album che escono a giugno

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a giugno.

7 GIUGNO

AURORA – A Different Kind of Human (Step 2)

Cave In – Final Transmission

Emeli Sandé – Real Life

Jonas Brothers – Happiness Begins

Lust For Youth – s/t

Nebula – Holy Shit

Pelican – Nighttime Stories

Vanishing Twin – Te Age of Immunology

Tyga – Legendary

Yohuna – Mirroring

14 GIUGNO

Ava Luna – Pigments EP

Burial – Claustro / Sate Forest

Iron & Wine + Calexico – Years To Burn

Jordan Rakei – Origin

Kate Tempest – The Book of Traps And Lessons

Two Door Cinema Club – False Alarm

X Ambassadors – ORION

21 GIUGNO

Alfie Templeman – Sunday Morning Cereal

Cassius – Dreems

Divino Niño – Foam

Hot Chip – A Bath Full of Ecstasy

​iLoveMakonnen – M3

Mannequin Pussy – Patience

28 GIUGNO

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Bandana

Peggy Gou – Dj-Kicks