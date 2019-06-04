Gli album che escono a giugno

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a giugno.
7 GIUGNO
AURORA – A Different Kind of Human (Step 2)
Cave In – Final Transmission
Emeli Sandé – Real Life
Jonas Brothers – Happiness Begins
Lust For Youth – s/t
Nebula – Holy Shit
Pelican – Nighttime Stories
Vanishing Twin – Te Age of Immunology
Tyga – Legendary
Yohuna – Mirroring
14 GIUGNO
Ava Luna – Pigments EP
Burial – Claustro / Sate Forest
Iron & Wine + Calexico – Years To Burn
Jordan Rakei – Origin
Kate Tempest – The Book of Traps And Lessons
Two Door Cinema Club – False Alarm
X Ambassadors – ORION
21 GIUGNO
Alfie Templeman – Sunday Morning Cereal
Cassius – Dreems
Divino Niño – Foam
Hot Chip – A Bath Full of Ecstasy
iLoveMakonnen – M3
Mannequin Pussy – Patience
28 GIUGNO
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Bandana
Peggy Gou – Dj-Kicks