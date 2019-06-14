As The River Flows è il nuovo singolo di Wallis Bird

Il 27 settembre arriva il nuovo album di Wallis Bird, Woman, ed oggi ad anticiparlo c’è il primo singolo As The River Flows che la musicista irlandese definisce come la canzone più importante che abbia mai scritto.
Il brano, che affronta temi importanti come il razzismo e il diritto umano alla migrazione, è accompagnato da un video diretto da Marius Mueller che vi presentiamo qui in esclusiva per l’Italia.
Prima, però, lasciate che Wallis Bird vi introduca alla visione:
“Humans move, we always have. We flow across this planet like the water we are made of. Expressly opposing racists. Dedicated particularly to the incredible souls who faced death crossing the Mediterranean Sea. And to the poor little boy, Alan Kurdi. who’s drowning broke my heart. This is ultimately a song for hope”
Testo:
And as a river flows well you and I are made of water
Surging into history, universal mystery
All in all we cannot chose
The life that we were given, so we move
Across the land to sky to sea
Looking for more than we were offered
Are we not allowed
Are you still where your mother pushed you out?
I doubt that this is true
If you can move then I will too
To the land, to the sea
To safety to safety to safety
To the land, to the mouth of the sea
To the land, to the sea
To safety to safety to safety
Overcoming mystery
Overcoming mystery
What are you scared of, Aren’t you brave enough
To pave a basic decency for human kind?
A baby lost it’s family, lost it’s life
Don’t turn your – don’t turn your face away!
Don’t tell me borders are for jobs and civic order
When I know you see it differently
You want your palate white you want it cleaned
Walk a mile
Walk 2000 miles
Walk 3000 miles you
To the land, to the sea
To safety! To safety! To safety!