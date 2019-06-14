As The River Flows è il nuovo singolo di Wallis Bird

Il 27 settembre arriva il nuovo album di Wallis Bird, Woman, ed oggi ad anticiparlo c’è il primo singolo As The River Flows che la musicista irlandese definisce come la canzone più importante che abbia mai scritto.

Il brano, che affronta temi importanti come il razzismo e il diritto umano alla migrazione, è accompagnato da un video diretto da Marius Mueller che vi presentiamo qui in esclusiva per l’Italia.

Prima, però, lasciate che Wallis Bird vi introduca alla visione:

“Humans move, we always have. We flow across this planet like the water we are made of. Expressly opposing racists. Dedicated particularly to the incredible souls who faced death crossing the Mediterranean Sea. And to the poor little boy, Alan Kurdi. who’s drowning broke my heart. This is ultimately a song for hope”

Testo:

And as a river flows well you and I are made of water

Surging into history, universal mystery

All in all we cannot chose

The life that we were given, so we move

Across the land to sky to sea

Looking for more than we were offered

Are we not allowed

Are you still where your mother pushed you out?

I doubt that this is true

If you can move then I will too

To the land, to the sea

To safety to safety to safety

To the land, to the mouth of the sea

To the land, to the sea

To safety to safety to safety

Overcoming mystery

Overcoming mystery

What are you scared of, Aren’t you brave enough

To pave a basic decency for human kind?

A baby lost it’s family, lost it’s life

Don’t turn your – don’t turn your face away!

Don’t tell me borders are for jobs and civic order

When I know you see it differently

You want your palate white you want it cleaned

Walk a mile

Walk 2000 miles

Walk 3000 miles you

To the land, to the sea

To safety! To safety! To safety!