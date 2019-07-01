Gli album che escono a luglio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a luglio.

5 LUGLIO

Blueface – Buss Down EP

Funkabit – Universo

Jesca Hoop – Stonechild

New Pharaohs – Antelias

Pat Lok – Corazon EP

The Soft Cavalry – The Soft Cavalry

12 LUGLIO

Africa Express – EGOLI

BANKS – III

Big K.R.I.T. – K.R.I.T. IZ HERE

Bleached – Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?

Carmen Villain – Both Lines Will Be Blue

Daykoda – All Of Me

Dope Lemon – Smooth Big Cat

Drab Majesty – Modern Mirror

Dyzzi – Kids Back Then

Floating Points – LesAlpx 12-inch

Khruangbin – Hasta El Cielo

Palace – Life After

Penelope Isles – Until the Tide Creeps In

Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains

Tycho – Weather

Yuna – Rouge

19 LUGLIO

Ada Lea – what we say in private

Davina and the Vagabonds – Sugar Drops

HUNNY – YES. YES. YES. YES. YES.

Iggy Azalea – In My Defense

The Flaming Lips – King’s Mouth

Maxo Kream – Brandon Banks

Plastic Picnic – Vistalite EP

Willow Smith – WILLOW

26 LUGLIO

Ariana and the Rose – Constellations Phase 1 EP

BJ the Chicago Kid – 1123

Cuco – Para Mi

Lisel – Angels on the Slope

Mini Mansions – Guy Walks Into a Bar…

Night Riots – New State of Mind

Of Monsters & Men – Fever Dream

Pascale Project – Be Urself

SATICA – dear april, ily EP

Violent Femmes – Hotel Last Resort

DOVREBBERO USCIRE MA NON SAPPIAMO ANCORA QUANDO

Bryson Tiller – Serenity

Cardi B – Cha Ching

Chance the Rapper – TBA

Ellie Goulding – Flux

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

Rihanna – TBA

Smokepurpp – Deadstar 2