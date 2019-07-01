Gli album che escono a luglio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a luglio.
5 LUGLIO
Blueface – Buss Down EP
Funkabit – Universo
Jesca Hoop – Stonechild
New Pharaohs – Antelias
Pat Lok – Corazon EP
The Soft Cavalry – The Soft Cavalry
12 LUGLIO
Africa Express – EGOLI
BANKS – III
Big K.R.I.T. – K.R.I.T. IZ HERE
Bleached – Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?
Carmen Villain – Both Lines Will Be Blue
Daykoda – All Of Me
Dope Lemon – Smooth Big Cat
Drab Majesty – Modern Mirror
Dyzzi – Kids Back Then
Floating Points – LesAlpx 12-inch
Khruangbin – Hasta El Cielo
Palace – Life After
Penelope Isles – Until the Tide Creeps In
Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains
Tycho – Weather
Yuna – Rouge
19 LUGLIO
Ada Lea – what we say in private
Davina and the Vagabonds – Sugar Drops
HUNNY – YES. YES. YES. YES. YES.
Iggy Azalea – In My Defense
The Flaming Lips – King’s Mouth
Maxo Kream – Brandon Banks
Plastic Picnic – Vistalite EP
Willow Smith – WILLOW
26 LUGLIO
Ariana and the Rose – Constellations Phase 1 EP
BJ the Chicago Kid – 1123
Cuco – Para Mi
Lisel – Angels on the Slope
Mini Mansions – Guy Walks Into a Bar…
Night Riots – New State of Mind
Of Monsters & Men – Fever Dream
Pascale Project – Be Urself
SATICA – dear april, ily EP
Violent Femmes – Hotel Last Resort
DOVREBBERO USCIRE MA NON SAPPIAMO ANCORA QUANDO
Bryson Tiller – Serenity
Cardi B – Cha Ching
Chance the Rapper – TBA
Ellie Goulding – Flux
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake
Rihanna – TBA
Smokepurpp – Deadstar 2