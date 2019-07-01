Kelela che canta sulle produzioni di Aphex Twin e Autechre

Kelela è una delle artiste coinvolte nelle celebrazioni dei 30 anni di Warp su NTS Radio.

Nel suo mix dal titolo AQUAPHORIA puoi ascoltarla cantare su brani di Aphex Twin, Oneohtrix Point Never, Autechre e altri produttori che probabilmente non conosci, ma dovresti.

“Aquaphoria is both an exploratory, healing conversation with myself and a very political, niche-filling project that has been expansive and magical to create. I’ve always used my voice to dismantle, deconstruct and traverse genre, but this time instead of a turn up, it’s for solitude, intimacy and quiet time. This one is for my people to feel whole when they are alone.”