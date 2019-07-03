Le parti preferite di IGOR secondo Tyler, The Creator

Dopo aver inventato il tuo nuovo gelato preferito, Tyler, The Creator si è preso un momento per riflettere sulle parti migliori del suo ultimo album IGOR, pubblicato un mese fa.

La riflessione è tutt’altro che privata perché Tyler ha scelto di condividerla coi suoi fan dal suo account Twitter.

Ecco quindi le parti migliori di IGOR secondo Tyler, The Creator:

1. La sua canzone preferita

1:25 on NEW MAGIC WAND, speaker at its highest, is my favorite moment ive made, purely based on feeling. havent been able to articulate why. ive also came to the conclusion this is my favorite song ive made. its so, tyler: everything ive attempted in one, executed perfectly — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 2, 2019

2. La collaborazione con Kanye West

other than my verse cause it was so honest and fire, the 'la laaa' at 2:52 on PUPPET is one of those little sugar vocals i try to add in every song. i love small things like that — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 2, 2019

3. La parte su cui siamo tutti d’accordo

the dracula part on WHATS GOOD is so screw face, i think we can all agree on that. and the breathing throughout the song is a little detail i implimented on the whole album, makes it human. — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 2, 2019

4. Il momento più strumentale