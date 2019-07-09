Blood Orange ha annunciato il mixtape Angel’s Pulse

Angel’s Pulse è il nuovo mixtape a firma Devonté Hynes aka Blood Orange. Uscirà via Domino questo venerdì 12 luglio, quando inizierà anche il suo tour in giro per il mondo.

Sulla release ha detto:

“My new record is called Angel’s Pulse & I performed, produced, and mixed the entire thing myself. I’m calling it a mixtape. I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one. Usually this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time… I decided to release it. I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them. I’m older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go mates. Hope you enjoy. Catch you soon. Devonté aka Blood Orange“.