Ascolta il primo singolo di Beyoncé per Il Re Leone

Beyoncé ha pubblicato Spirit, singolo che farà parte della colonna sonora del remake de Il Re Leone, in uscita nelle sale italiane il 21 agosto.

Il brano sarà incluso anche in un nuovo disco interamente curato e prodotto da Beyoncé dal titolo The Lion King: The Gift che uscirà, invece, il 19 luglio e sarà cosa diversa dalla soundtrack ufficiale del film:

“ This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, Hip Hop, and Afro Beat…Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me”