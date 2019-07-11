È in arrivo un libro su JAY-Z

Come riportato da Entertainment Weekly, uscirà quest’autunno un libro sull’impatto culturale di JAY-Z scritto da Michael Eric Dyson.

Il titolo è JAY-Z: Made In America e l’uscita è prevista per il 26 novembre, più o meno due settimane prima del 50esimo compleanno del rapper, ma puoi già fare il pre-order su Amazon.

In esclusiva per EW, Dyson ha detto di più sulle intenzioni del libro, che si preannuncia come un’analisi approfondita dei versi e dei dischi più importanti del rapper e della sua portata culturale:

“This book is the fruit of a decade of teaching about one of the greatest poets this nation has produced. Jay-Z is not only a remarkable recording artist and ingenious businessman, but he is one of our most gifted wordsmiths whose language drips with all the poetic tricks and skills you’ll find in Walt Whitman, Robert Frost, and Rita Dove. But as a rapper, he’s sometimes not given the credit he deserves for just how great an artist he’s been for so long.”

La prefazione del libro sarà a cura di Pharrell Williams e ci saranno anche le illustrazioni del nipote di Dyson, Everett Dyson.