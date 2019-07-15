Una nuova versione di When I Get Home di Solange arriva nei musei

Solange ha annunciato una nuova ed estesa versione di When I Get Home, il film che ha accompagnato l’uscita del suo album a marzo, diretto in collaborazione con Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite e Ray Tintori.

La director’s cut del film conterrà nuove scene e verrà proiettato nei musei e in alcuni istituti d’arte tra America ed Europa da luglio ad ottobre.

Ecco dove:

July 17: 5:30 pm CST – Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Texas

July 18: 7 pm EST – Brooklyn Museum, New York

July 18: 7 pm CST – The Nasher Sculpture Center. Dallas, Texas

July 18: 7 pm EST – Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati

July 18: 7:30 pm PST – The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Los Angeles

July 19: 6 pm & 7 pm CEST – Maison Européenne de la Photographie, Paris

July 26: 6:30 pm CST – New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans

July 28: 2 pm EST – The Institute of Contemporary Art /Boston

August 1- 6: 10 pm EST – MM Free Community Night, Miami

August 2-8: The Broad Theater, New Orleans

August 3: 2pm CST – MCA Chicago

August 3, 14, 24: BMA Lexington Market, Baltimore

August 4: 6 pm EST – BlackStar Film Festival presented in collaboration with ICA Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania

August 30 : V&A London

October 13: Chinati Weekend Chinati Foundation, Marfa Texas