Tyler, The Creator vuole collaborare con Billie Eilish

Dopo il suo contributo nella traccia Castaway di Yuna, Tyler, The Creator si dice apertissimo a nuove collaborazioni.

In particolare, durante l’intervista rilasciata ai microfoni di Zane Lowe su Beats 1, ha indicato tra gli artisti con cui gli piacerebbe collaborare in futuro i nomi di Billie Eilish, JAY-Z e Beyoncé.

In particolare sulla Eilish ha detto:

“I think [her album]’s sick. I like her. I just want her to keep doing her goddamn thing. I really wanna work with her. I don’t know what the fuck we would make, even if it don’t come out, if it’s trash, I just wanna see.”

Chiaro che l’artista ha risposto all’invito con un leggerissimo entusiasmo:

Mentre aspettiamo che questa magia accada, recuperiamo l’intervista qui sotto: