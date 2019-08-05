Un po’ di cose dall’intervista di Chance The Rapper con Zane Lowe

Prima che The Big Day sbarcasse sulle piattaforme streaming, Chance The Rapper aveva fatto sosta da Zane Lowe per parlare del suo album di debutto in un’intervista di 30 minuti in cui sono venute fuori un sacco di cose, tipo il ruolo importante che ha avuto Kanye West nel suo avvicinamento alla fede.

Abbiamo sintetizzato qui sotto, i punti più importanti dell’intervista concessa da Chance The Rapper a Beats 1.

Acid Rap è il miglior album di sempre

Prima di arrivare ad ammettere a Zane Lowe che il suo Acid Rap, uscito nel 2013, sia il miglior album di tutti i tempi, Chance The Rapper prova a spiegare quali sono gli elementi che fanno di un album, il miglior album di sempre:

“If I was to find the greatest album sitting on the ground outside, what would it be? It would be made out of diamonds. It would be nostalgic but also futuristic. You can’t have a greatest album of all time without a shit ton of love songs. All the best albums have love songs.”

E aggiunge “you have to be able to dance to it. The best album of all time is not something I need to listen to with reading glasses.”

Il legame con Kanye West

Sull’assenza di Kanye West nel disco, Chance resta vago e preferisce mantenere un alone di mistero. Tuttavia è chiaro quando parla del loro legame, dichiarando che Kanye ha avuto un ruolo importante nell’avvicinarlo alla fede:

“Ye’s number one thing is that he tells me is he talks about being the light of the world. He talks about being someone that can openly be me. I can’t pinpoint the moment Ye had his meeting with God, but he does often reference me when he talks about it. I think fellowship is the most important thing”

Non è vero che scrive solo canzoni felici

In questa parte dell’intervista Chance dichiara di aver avuto sempre un rapporto strano con la morte e che, a dispetto di quanto si dica in giro, non è vero che le sue sono solo canzoni felici, anzi.

“In fact, I make a lot of sad songs. Like a lot, a lot of sad songs. A lot of slower melancholy songs on most of my projects. I think I’ve always made music about death.”

Molti spunti di 10 Day e Acid Rap, dice, sono venuti proprio da un tragico evento.

Il suo rapporto con la fama

The Big Day è un album che ci chiarisce quali sono le priorità di Chance The Rapper. La fama ha sicuramente un posto importante nella sua vita ma la cosa più importante di tutte è la sua famiglia.

In questo punto dell’intervista l’artista, spiega il suo rapporto con il successo

“My issue isn’t at all with fame. I understand what it is and I think I’ve understood what it was for a long time. So I have a great relationship with fame. I can manipulate it when I want. The issue is when it manipulates me. You get in a position where you reach success or really you’re fighting for success for so long, you’re trying to make it out there, and then you’ve reached that.”

“You say, ‘I want to be on SNL. I want to win a Grammy. I want to do this. I want to do that.’ And then you do those things, but all at the same time, the things that are really actually self-care are faltering further and further. The only thing that’s still going to be there regardless is your family.”

Guarda l’intera intervista qui sotto: