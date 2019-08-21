Blood Orange annuncia il suo primo album di musica classica

Blood Orange pubblicherà il suo primo album di musica classica, Fields, scritto dallo stesso Hynes e arrangiato dall’ensemble Third Coast Percussion di Chicago.
Il progetto uscirà l’11 Ottobre via Cedille e conterrà una suite (le prime 11 tracce) dal titolo For All Its Fury, seguita da due componimenti intitolati Perfectly Voiceless e There Was Nothing.
Dell’album Hynes ha dichiarato: “This was the first time I’ve written music that I’ve never played, and I love that. It’s something I’ve always been striving to get to. Seeing what Third Coast Percussion had done with these pieces was magical.”
Ecco la tracklist di Fields:
01 Reach
02 Blur
03 Coil
04 Wane
05 Curl
06 Hush
07 Gather
08 Tremble
09 Cradle
10 Press
11 Fields
12 Perfectly Voiceless
13 There Was Nothing