Blood Orange annuncia il suo primo album di musica classica

Blood Orange pubblicherà il suo primo album di musica classica, Fields, scritto dallo stesso Hynes e arrangiato dall’ensemble Third Coast Percussion di Chicago.

Il progetto uscirà l’11 Ottobre via Cedille e conterrà una suite (le prime 11 tracce) dal titolo For All Its Fury, seguita da due componimenti intitolati Perfectly Voiceless e There Was Nothing.

Dell’album Hynes ha dichiarato: “This was the first time I’ve written music that I’ve never played, and I love that. It’s something I’ve always been striving to get to. Seeing what Third Coast Percussion had done with these pieces was magical.”

Ecco la tracklist di Fields:

01 Reach

02 Blur

03 Coil

04 Wane

05 Curl

06 Hush

07 Gather

08 Tremble

09 Cradle

10 Press

11 Fields

12 Perfectly Voiceless

13 There Was Nothing