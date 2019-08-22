I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again è il nuovo singolo di Mura Masa e Clairo

Il producer e songwriter britannico Mura Masa ha pubblicato un nuovo brano dal titolo I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again che vede la collaborazione della star del bedroom pop Clairo.

La traccia, spiega Mura Masa, segna l’inizio di un nuovo capitolo per la sua musica che prende da questo momento in poi una piega più chitarrosa:

“Punk and new wave is the music I grew up playing so it feels like an exciting return for me. I’m thrilled to debut this new sound with one of indie music’s most exciting and talented songwriting newcomers in Clairo. To me, this is the zeitgeist of the next year in music; a new type of band.”

Brano e video qui sotto