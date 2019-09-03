Gli album che escono a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a settembre.

6 SETTEMBRE

Adam Green – Engine of Paradise

Alessia Cara – This Summer EP

Barns Courtney – 404

Bat for Lashes – Lost Girls

Death Cab for Cutie – The Blue EP

flor – ley lines

Frankie Cosmos – Close It Quietly

Iggy Pop – Free

Jax Jones – Snacks (Supersize)

Kindness – Something Like A War

Mahalia – Love and Compromise

Marïna – Compiti a casa

Melanie Martinez – K-12

MUNA – Saves the World

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Sandro Perri – Soft Landing

13 SETTEMBRE

Alex Cameron – Miami Memory

Belle and Sebastian – Days of the Bagnold Summer

Charli XCX – Charli

Chelsea Wolfe – Birth of Violence

Devendra Banhart – Ma

Djo – Twenty Twenty

Emeli Sandé – REAL LIFE

grandson – a modern tragedy vol. 3 EP

Joey Trap & Tokyo’s Revenge – Trapped In Tokyo

KoRn – The Nothing

Men I Trust – Oncle Jazz

Metronomy – Metronomy Forever

Mike Patton & Jean-Claude Vannier – Corpse Flower

Pixies – Beneath the Eyrie

Sam Fender – Hypersonic Missiles

Sampa The Great – The Return

(Sandy) Alex G – House of Sugar

The Lumineers – III

18 SETTEMBRE

CARDO – Un amaro, grazie

20 SETTEMBRE

blink-182 – Nine

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2

Jenna Paulette – Modern Cowgirl: Volume 1 – EP

Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not.

Lil’ Kleine – Het Album

M83 – DSVII

Sinéad Harnett – Lessons In Love

Skyzoo & Pete Rock – Retropolitan

Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty

Vivian Girls – Memory

27 SETTEMBRE

Kanye West – Jesus Is King

Moon Duo – Stars Are the Light

Sui Zhen – Losing, Linda

Temples – Hot Motion