Gli album che escono a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a settembre.
6 SETTEMBRE
Adam Green – Engine of Paradise
Alessia Cara – This Summer EP
Barns Courtney – 404
Bat for Lashes – Lost Girls
Death Cab for Cutie – The Blue EP
flor – ley lines
Frankie Cosmos – Close It Quietly
Iggy Pop – Free
Jax Jones – Snacks (Supersize)
Kindness – Something Like A War
Mahalia – Love and Compromise
Marïna – Compiti a casa
Melanie Martinez – K-12
MUNA – Saves the World
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Sandro Perri – Soft Landing
13 SETTEMBRE
Alex Cameron – Miami Memory
Belle and Sebastian – Days of the Bagnold Summer
Charli XCX – Charli
Chelsea Wolfe – Birth of Violence
Devendra Banhart – Ma
Djo – Twenty Twenty
Emeli Sandé – REAL LIFE
grandson – a modern tragedy vol. 3 EP
Joey Trap & Tokyo’s Revenge – Trapped In Tokyo
KoRn – The Nothing
Men I Trust – Oncle Jazz
Metronomy – Metronomy Forever
Mike Patton & Jean-Claude Vannier – Corpse Flower
Pixies – Beneath the Eyrie
Sam Fender – Hypersonic Missiles
Sampa The Great – The Return
(Sandy) Alex G – House of Sugar
The Lumineers – III
18 SETTEMBRE
CARDO – Un amaro, grazie
20 SETTEMBRE
blink-182 – Nine
Brittany Howard – Jaime
Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2
Jenna Paulette – Modern Cowgirl: Volume 1 – EP
Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not.
Lil’ Kleine – Het Album
M83 – DSVII
Sinéad Harnett – Lessons In Love
Skyzoo & Pete Rock – Retropolitan
Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty
Vivian Girls – Memory
27 SETTEMBRE
Kanye West – Jesus Is King
Moon Duo – Stars Are the Light
Sui Zhen – Losing, Linda
Temples – Hot Motion