Il nuovo album di FKA twigs sta per arrivare

FKA twigs ha concesso a i-D una lunga intervista nella quale ha rivelato che il successore di LP1 arriverà quest’autunno.

L’album si intitola Magdalene ed è prodotto dalla stessa FKA in collaborazione con Nicolas Jaar. Ma c’è di più: l’artista ha anche svelato che ci sarà una traccia dal titolo Holy Terrain che vede il featuring di Future.

Nell’intervista racconta anche com’è andata esattamente quando ha chiesto a Future di collaborare a un brano del suo album:

“He texted back right away and I was like [throws her phone onto the sofa], ‘Oh my god, he’s just messaged me back!’ He’s such a sweetheart. I sent him the album and I called him up and was like, ‘Listen, Future… this is what my album’s about. It’s a really empowering, sensitive record, with a lot of feminine energy, and this song is probably the most fun track on it, but I still need lyrical content.’ And he said, ‘Okay, I’ve got it’. And his verse is beautiful. He’s just talking about his downfalls as a man; how he’s sorry and asking for healing. I love sad Future. I love when he gets emo, when he expresses himself.”

In merito a Magdalene aggiunge che “is about every lover that I’ve ever had, and every lover that I’m going to have.”

E musicalmente?

“just when you think it’s really fragile and about to fall apart, there’s an absolute defiance and strength in a way that my work’s never had before.”

Leggi l’intervista su i-D