C’è un nuovo modo per ascoltare l’album dei Bon Iver e sentirti meno solo

Il mese scorso i Bon Iver hanno pubblicato il loro ultimo album i,i con tre settimane di anticipo rispetto alla data d’uscita prevista.
Da oggi, grazie ad una partnership che Justin Vernon ha stretto con Spotify, è possibile accedere ad una nuova esperienza d’ascolto dell’album che collega l’arte visiva al concept della condivisione.
È stata infatti creata una piattaforma dal titolo Viisualiizer che mostra all’utente il numero corrente di tutti i fan che sono all’ascolto dell’album i,i su Spotify e le ore di streaming: ogni “i” equivale a uno stream e va a comporre un’opera d’arte visiva creata da Justin e dal suo team.
La piattaforma, spiega Vernon, è ispirata al concetto di condivisione:
“Even though distilling my mind and heading to the cabin 12 years ago was vital, sharing is the thing now. Sharing and building things without holding on to the concept of authorship is the way. Our music is not ‘my’ music. In fact, it never is, for anyone, and that is what i,i represents and how we worked to craft the ‘Viisualiizer’ experience with Spotify.”