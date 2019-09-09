Finalmente sappiamo quando uscirà l’album di FKA twigs

Nella recente intervista per i-D, FKA twigs aveva anticipato ai fan che il nuovo album MAGDALENE sarebbe arrivato quest’autunno.
Finalmente abbiamo una data: il successore di LP 1 e M3LL155X EP, prodotto da Nicolas Jaar, uscirà il 25 ottobre via Young Turks.
Intanto per oggi si aspetta anche il video di holy terrain feat. Future, prodotta da Skrillex e Jack Antonoff.
MAGDALENE tracklist:
“thousand eyes”
“home with you”
“sad day”
“holy terrain” ft. Future
“mary magdalene”
“fallen alien”
“mirrored heart”
“daybed”
“cellophane”