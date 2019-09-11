Potrebbe arrivare un secondo disco di Kids See Ghosts

L’estate scorsa Kid Cudi e Kanye West hanno unito le loro forze nel progetto Kids See Ghosts con un omonimo album di 7 tracce che adesso potrebbe avere anche un sequel.

Durante un’intervista per Complex, Kid Cudi ha infatti confessato che Kanye è già pronto a voler lavorare con lui a un secondo album:

“Kanye already told me he wants to start working on the second one. It’s kinda weird, ’cause with the first album, I didn’t know how serious he was about making a collab album with me. He had mentioned it, but I thought it was just a good idea he had in the moment. But then he kept bringing it up and kept having me come to his house, listen to music, and work on beats, so I was like, ‘Wow, he’s really into this.’ We had a discussion where he said he wanted to make a spiritual album and I told him, ‘Great. That’s what I do. I would love to do that, something I can sink my teeth into.’ So there will definitely be more.”

Dobbiamo solo sperare che l’impeto collaborativo di West non sia un fuoco di paglia.