Tutto quello che sappiamo sul nuovo album di FKA twigs

Manca poco più di un mese all’uscita di MAGDALENE, nuovo album che la dea britannica FKA twigs rilascerà dopo gli acclamati LP 1 (2014) e M3LL155X (2015). Il disco è stato anticipato in questi ultimi mesi da due singoli, Cellophane e holy terrain (entrambi accompagnati da due video stupendi), e ci sembra che sia giunto il momento di fare un piccolo recap su tutto ciò che sappiamo di quest’attesissima uscita.

Data della release

Durante un’intervista rilasciata qualche giorno prima a i-D, FKA twigs aveva svelato il titolo dell’album, MAGDALENE, e svariati dettagli relativi all’aspetto produttivo. In quella sede aveva preannunciato che il nuovo lavoro sarebbe arrivato in autunno ma la data definitiva l’ha svelata soltanto qualche giorno dopo sui social: MAGDALENE uscirà il 25 ottobre via Young Turks.

my new album MAGDALENE is available for pre-order and is out october 25th.https://t.co/t7Qc98Y2d9 pic.twitter.com/fgDGTNtHbL — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) September 9, 2019

Artwork

Insieme alla data della release, l’artista ha reso noto anche l’artwork dell’album: una sorta di dipinto un po’ creepy che ritrae la stessa twigs realizzato da Matthew Stone il quale sul suo profilo IG ci svela anche il retro di copertina

Tracklist

Oltre ai due brani noti, Cellophane e holy terrain, MAGDALENE conta altri sette brani che ci svelano anche l’unico featuring accreditato nella tracklist dell’album:

“thousand eyes”

“home with you”

“sad day”

“holy terrain” ft. Future

“mary magdalene”

“fallen alien”

“mirrored heart”

“daybed”

“cellophane”

Featurings

Dicevamo… la collaborazione di Future alla traccia holy terrain era stata anticipata da twigs nella succitata intervista per i-D, durante la quale ha raccontato com’è andata esattamente quando lei gli ha proposto di lavorare all’album:

“He texted back right away and I was like [throws her phone onto the sofa], ‘Oh my god, he’s just messaged me back!’ He’s such a sweetheart. I sent him the album and I called him up and was like, ‘Listen, Future… this is what my album’s about. It’s a really empowering, sensitive record, with a lot of feminine energy, and this song is probably the most fun track on it, but I still need lyrical content.’ And he said, ‘Okay, I’ve got it’. And his verse is beautiful. He’s just talking about his downfalls as a man; how he’s sorry and asking for healing. I love sad Future. I love when he gets emo, when he expresses himself.”

some questions about contributions to holy terrain. the full credits are not online yet but a lot of people worked very hard to make this song what it is – thank you to @Koreless, @SounwaveTDE, @arca1000000, @kennybeats, @poobear, laura sisk @jackantonoff, @Skrillex & @1future <3 pic.twitter.com/2tQSeurkNH — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) September 11, 2019

Tuttavia, come si nota anche dal tweet qui sopra, Future non sembra essere l’unico nome altisonante in questo nuovo lavoro della twigs. Già nella traccia holy terrain compaiono Skrillex e Jack Antonoff ma sappiamo anche che nell’intera produzione dell’album è coinvolto Nicolas Jaar con il quale FKA twigs ha iniziato a lavorare al disco circa tre anni fa.

Mood

La storia di Mary Magdalene (Maria Maddalena) dice sia stata un’enorme fonte di ispirazione per questo lavoro che sarà molto profondo, intimo e basato su “every lover that I’ve ever had, and every lover that I’m going to have.”

Quanto al mood che si respirerà, pare che vi saremo calati dentro fin dalla prima traccia, “thousand eyes”, che con una corale a cappella ci introduce in un clima di mestizia, determinato dalla fine di una relazione. Poi c’è “home with you” che pare sia la sua preferita da cantare e “sad day” che invece viene descritta come nevrotica e inquietante.

Sappiamo già che piangeremo sul piano di “mirrored heart”, una ballata piena di dolore e conflitto e ci calmeremo (forse) con “daybed” che invece pare sia sul senso di accettazione.

“When I wrote it,” Twigs says, “I knew that the whole of my life was about to fall apart. Everything that I knew, all my stability and everything I was attached to… everything was about to fucking go.”