Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a ottobre.
4 OTTOBRE
Angel Olsen – All Mirrors
Carla Dal Forno – Look Up Sharp
Danny Brown – uknowhatimsayin¿
DIIV – Deceiver
Family Time – The Great Abismo
FINNEAS – BLOOD HARMONY
Freez – Always Friends
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
Sabrina Claudio – Truth Is
Summer Walker – Over It
Wilco – Ode to Joy
10 OTTOBRE
KUTHI JINANI – fish lair
11 OTTOBRE
88rising – Head in the Clouds II
Allah-Las – LAHS
Big Thief – Two Hands
Blood Orange & Third Coast Percussion – Fields
Blue Hawaii – Open Reduction Internal Fixation
Elbow – Giants of All Sizes
Lindstrøm – On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever
Mecna & Sick Luke – Neverland
Rome Fortune – FREEKtales
18 OTTOBRE
Anna Wise – As If It Were Forever
Floating Points – Crush
Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 2)
Indianizer – Nadir
Jacques Greene – Dawn Chorus
Vagabon – Vagabon
25 OTTOBRE
72-HOUR POST FIGHT – 72-HOUR POST FIGHT REMIX
Anna of the North – Dream Girl
FKA twigs – MAGDALENE
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Rex Orange County – Pony