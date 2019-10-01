Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a ottobre.

4 OTTOBRE

Angel Olsen – All Mirrors

Carla Dal Forno – Look Up Sharp

Danny Brown – uknowhatimsayin¿

DIIV – Deceiver

Family Time – The Great Abismo

FINNEAS – BLOOD HARMONY

Freez – Always Friends

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Sabrina Claudio – Truth Is

Summer Walker – Over It

Wilco – Ode to Joy

10 OTTOBRE

KUTHI JINANI – fish lair

11 OTTOBRE

88rising – Head in the Clouds II

Allah-Las – LAHS

Big Thief – Two Hands

Blood Orange & Third Coast Percussion – Fields

Blue Hawaii – Open Reduction Internal Fixation

Elbow – Giants of All Sizes

Lindstrøm – On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever

Mecna & Sick Luke – Neverland

Rome Fortune – FREEKtales

18 OTTOBRE

Anna Wise – As If It Were Forever

Floating Points – Crush

Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 2)

Indianizer – Nadir

Jacques Greene – Dawn Chorus

Vagabon – Vagabon

25 OTTOBRE

72-HOUR POST FIGHT – 72-HOUR POST FIGHT REMIX

Anna of the North – Dream Girl

FKA twigs – MAGDALENE

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Rex Orange County – Pony