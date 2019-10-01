Puoi scaricare i brani di Yandhi come suonerie da iTunes

La saga “Kanye West che ci confonde la vita” continua.

E così, mentre siamo tutti col fiato sospeso per l’uscita di Jesus Is King, succede che alcuni utenti Reddit scoprono che i brani di Yandhi (l’album che doveva uscire un anno fa) sono apparsi nell’iTunes store di Apple come snippet di 26 secondi.

Brani come “Alien”, “We’t Find a Way” e “New Body” con la copertina dell’album che conosciamo sono elencati al prezzo di $ 1,29 e, scaricandoli, si ascolta che sono stati convertiti in suonerie.

So uhhh Yandhi is on the iTunes store right now, but only as 26 second ringtones LMAO and they're actually connected to Kanye West's page, it's not just some random dude tryna make bank pic.twitter.com/3an1X9wmUN

— 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣🌊 (@nateisonthewave) October 1, 2019