Home è il nuovo singolo di Caribou

Dan Snaith, meglio noto musicalmente con il moniker Caribou, ha pubblicato il suo primo singolo dopo cinque anni.

La traccia si intitola Home ed è il pretesto per annunciare il tour che vedrà l’artista esibirsi in un botto di date in giro per il mondo nel 2020.

Quanto al singolo, Caribou rivela qualche info a corredo che puoi leggere qui sotto:

“That’s how it was with Gloria Barnes’ ‘Home’—I kept returning to it, meaning to do something with it but not knowing what. Sometimes making music feels like a process I’m in charge of… but there are other times when things just present themselves and my job is to follow their lead. It wasn’t until the circumstances of someone close to me mirrored the refrain of the original song that the track all came together.

When I’ve played it to friends, several of them have said that they feel like it’s speaking to their circumstances, about people close to them. We’ve all had moments when something changes suddenly and catalyses a change in your whole life—when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again.”

Ascolta Home:

Tour 2020

16 Mar – Hamilton @The Studio

17 Mar – Toronto @ Danforth

20 Mar – Chicago @ Riviera

21 Mar – Detroit @Saint Andrews Hall

22 Mar – Ottawa @ Bronson Centre

23 Mar – Montreal @ M Telus

24 Mar – Boston @ House of Blues

25 Mar – Philadelphia @ Union Transfer

26 Mar – Washington @ 9:30 Club

27 Mar – Brooklyn @ Brooklyn Steel

30 Mar – Brighton @ The Dome

01 Apr – Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory

02 Apr – Leeds @ O2 Academy Leeds

03 Apr – Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse

04 Apr – Glasgow @ The Barrowlands

05 Apr – Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

06 Apr – Bristol @ O2 Academy Bristol

07 Apr – London @ O2 Academy Brixton

21 Apr – Hamburg. DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

22 Apr- Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2

23 Apr – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

24 Apr – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

25 Apr – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

26 Apr – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

27 Apr – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

28 Apr – Cologne, DE @ E-werk

29 Apr – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg / Ronda

30 Apr – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique / Chapiteau – Botanique