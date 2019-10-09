Home è il nuovo singolo di Caribou

Dan Snaith, meglio noto musicalmente con il moniker Caribou, ha pubblicato il suo primo singolo dopo cinque anni.
La traccia si intitola Home ed è il pretesto per annunciare il tour che vedrà l’artista esibirsi in un botto di date in giro per il mondo nel 2020.
Quanto al singolo, Caribou rivela qualche info a corredo che puoi leggere qui sotto:
“That’s how it was with Gloria Barnes’ ‘Home’—I kept returning to it, meaning to do something with it but not knowing what. Sometimes making music feels like a process I’m in charge of… but there are other times when things just present themselves and my job is to follow their lead. It wasn’t until the circumstances of someone close to me mirrored the refrain of the original song that the track all came together.
When I’ve played it to friends, several of them have said that they feel like it’s speaking to their circumstances, about people close to them. We’ve all had moments when something changes suddenly and catalyses a change in your whole life—when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again.”
Ascolta Home:
Tour 2020
16 Mar – Hamilton @The Studio
17 Mar – Toronto @ Danforth
20 Mar – Chicago @ Riviera
21 Mar – Detroit @Saint Andrews Hall
22 Mar – Ottawa @ Bronson Centre
23 Mar – Montreal @ M Telus
24 Mar – Boston @ House of Blues
25 Mar – Philadelphia @ Union Transfer
26 Mar – Washington @ 9:30 Club
27 Mar – Brooklyn @ Brooklyn Steel
30 Mar – Brighton @ The Dome
01 Apr – Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory
02 Apr – Leeds @ O2 Academy Leeds
03 Apr – Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse
04 Apr – Glasgow @ The Barrowlands
05 Apr – Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham
06 Apr – Bristol @ O2 Academy Bristol
07 Apr – London @ O2 Academy Brixton
21 Apr – Hamburg. DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
22 Apr- Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2
23 Apr – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
24 Apr – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
25 Apr – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
26 Apr – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
27 Apr – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
28 Apr – Cologne, DE @ E-werk
29 Apr – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg / Ronda
30 Apr – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique / Chapiteau – Botanique