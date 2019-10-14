C’è una nuova data per Jesus Is King di Kanye West

Sabato scorso Kanye West ha tenuto un listening party alla George Washington University e pare che lì abbia comunicato ai fan che il suo nuovo e attesissimo album potrebbe arrivare in meno di due settimane.

Stando a quanto riportato da Complex, i partecipanti alla Kanye West Experience hanno twittato la notizia che il rapper proverà a pubblicare Jesus Is King il 25 ottobre, data che coincide peraltro con l’uscita del suo film.

Sarà la volta buona? Staremo a vedere.

I can confirm all of this is true. I was there. It was beautiful! https://t.co/6FEncVdvdv

‘Jesus Is King’ sounds amazing! Kanye said the album is TENTATIVELY dropping on October 25.

As of yesterday, he was still working on new music, which sounds amazing. The IMAX film was very moving. He also read us scriptures.

Mark 1:15 is his favorite scripture. pic.twitter.com/0zxLtdilO1

— Kanye invented Gospel albums. (@yoyotrav) October 12, 2019