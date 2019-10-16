Ci sono un sacco di Steve Lacy nel nuovo video di Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy, il giovane talento di Compton già attivo nei The Internet, ha appena pubblicato il nuovo video per Playground, brano contenuto nel suo disco di debutto da solista Apollo XXI.

La traccia che apre il disco è un chiaro omaggio a Prince, come aveva rivelato lui stesso a Zane Lowe:

“I think this was in my Prince phase, where I was all Prince, but I also have my Dirty Projectors phase in there. It came with that riff, and then the hook came, and … I wrote the verses in that month, so I held on to that hook and everything for a while before I actually wrote the song.”

Nel video che accompagna il brano, Lacy indossa con la sua solita classe una serie di outfit splendidi, mentre la sua figura si moltiplica su background super colorati.