Gli album che escono a novembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a novembre.
1 NOVEMBRE
Earl Sweatshirt – Feet of Clay
Gang Starr – One Of The Best Yet
Greentea Peng – Rising
Hoodrich Pablo Juan – Dope Money Violence
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Sudan Archives – Athena
Turnover – Altogether
3 NOVEMBRE
Starchild & The New Romantic – VHS 1138
8 NOVEMBRE
Ali Gatie – YOU
Allen Stone – Building Balance
FKA twigs – MAGDALENE
Funk Shui Project & Davide Shorty – La Soluzione
Jacquees – King of R&B
Kamaal Williams – DJ Kicks
Matt Maltese – Krystal
Mount Eerie – Lost Wisdom pt. 2
Pumarosa – Devastation
Reese LAFLARE – Final Fantasy
Vegyn – Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds
15 NOVEMBRE
Alfie Templeman – Don’t Go Wasting Time
Bonnie “Prince” Billy – I Made a Place
DJ Shadow – Our Pathetic Age
JULIELLE – Across
Psicologi – 2001 // 1002
Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto – TWO
Tei Shi – La Linda
Various Artists – WXAXRXP SESSIONS
Willie J Healey – Hello Good Morning
22 NOVEMBRE
Beck – Hyperspace
Jessica Ekomane – Multivocal
Leonard Cohen, Thanks for the Dance
Omar Souleyman – Shlon
Shanti Celeste – Tangerine
Trippie Redd – A Love Letter To You 4
29 NOVEMBRE
Mai Stato Altrove – Ragazzi Stupendi
Miley Cyrus – SHE IS MILEY CYRUS
The Game – Born 2 Rap