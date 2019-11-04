Gli album che escono a novembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a novembre.

1 NOVEMBRE

Earl Sweatshirt – Feet of Clay

Gang Starr – One Of The Best Yet

Greentea Peng – Rising

Hoodrich Pablo Juan – Dope Money Violence

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Sudan Archives – Athena

Turnover – Altogether

3 NOVEMBRE

Starchild & The New Romantic – VHS 1138

8 NOVEMBRE

Ali Gatie – YOU

Allen Stone – Building Balance

FKA twigs – MAGDALENE

Funk Shui Project & Davide Shorty – La Soluzione

Jacquees – King of R&B

Kamaal Williams – DJ Kicks

Matt Maltese – Krystal

Mount Eerie – Lost Wisdom pt. 2

Pumarosa – Devastation

Reese LAFLARE – Final Fantasy

Vegyn – Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds

15 NOVEMBRE

Alfie Templeman – Don’t Go Wasting Time

Bonnie “Prince” Billy – I Made a Place

DJ Shadow – Our Pathetic Age

JULIELLE – Across

Psicologi – 2001 // 1002

Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto – TWO

Tei Shi – La Linda

Various Artists – WXAXRXP SESSIONS

Willie J Healey – Hello Good Morning

22 NOVEMBRE

Beck – Hyperspace

Jessica Ekomane – Multivocal

Leonard Cohen, Thanks for the Dance

Omar Souleyman – Shlon

Shanti Celeste – Tangerine

Trippie Redd – A Love Letter To You 4

29 NOVEMBRE

Mai Stato Altrove – Ragazzi Stupendi

Miley Cyrus – SHE IS MILEY CYRUS

The Game – Born 2 Rap