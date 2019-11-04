Timothée Chalamet ha aperto il concerto di Kid Cudi

La scorsa notte Kid Cudi si è esibito al ComplexCon Long Beach 2019 portandosi sul palco un po’ di amici come Pusha T e King Chip che hanno arricchito il live.
L’apertura del set, invece, è stata affidata all’attore Timothée Chalamet che, salito su, si è seduto a terra rannicchiandosi nella sua felpa e ha cominciato a recitare alcuni versi dall’intro dall’album del 2009 Man on the Moon: The End of Day:
“We live in a world where it’s more okay to follow than to lead. In this world being a leader is trouble for the system we are all accustomed to.”
.@RealChalamet narrating Kid Cudi intro was my favorite part of the night @KidCudi pic.twitter.com/lYNrgpgymD
L’attore ha terminato l’intro e Cudi è salito sul palco con Pusha T per Feel The Love