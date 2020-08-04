Gli album che escono ad agosto

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno ad agosto.
7 AGOSTO
Aminé – Limbo
Glass Animals – Dreamland
Video Age – Pleasure Line
Willie J Healey – Twin Heavy
14 AGOSTO
Biffy Clyro – A Celebration of Endings
Kiesza – Crave
Orville Peck – Show Pony – EP
Whitney -Candid
21 AGOSTO
Bodega Bamz – Yams Heard This
Bright Eyes – Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was
Maya Hawke – Blush
Troye Sivan – In a Dream – EP
28 AGOSTO
Aluna – Renaissance
Angel Olsen – Whole New Mess
Disclosure – ENERGY
Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song
Sevdaliza – Shabrang
Westside Gunn – Who Made the Sunshine