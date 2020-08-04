Gli album che escono ad agosto

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno ad agosto.

7 AGOSTO

Aminé – Limbo

Glass Animals – Dreamland

Video Age – Pleasure Line

Willie J Healey – Twin Heavy

14 AGOSTO

Biffy Clyro – A Celebration of Endings

Kiesza – Crave

Orville Peck – Show Pony – EP

Whitney -Candid

21 AGOSTO

Bodega Bamz – Yams Heard This

Bright Eyes – Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was

Maya Hawke – Blush

Troye Sivan – In a Dream – EP

28 AGOSTO

Aluna – Renaissance

Angel Olsen – Whole New Mess

Disclosure – ENERGY

Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song

Sevdaliza – Shabrang

Westside Gunn – Who Made the Sunshine