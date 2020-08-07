James Blake ha prodotto l’ultimo singolo dei Flatbush Zombies

View this post on Instagram

Afterlife Prod. Me Can’t tell you how fun it’s been working with these three. I’ve been a fan for years and years. If I showed you my end of year listens for 2019 you’d understand quite how deep my love goes. Even then it would be only one aspect of it. Erick, Meech and Juice were three of my favourite rappers and now they’re my friends and I’m so honoured that they would trust me with their music. This wasn’t some ‘send us some beats’ type shit. We went into Electric Garden studios (also with @dom_maker who joined on our other work) and engineer Josh Smith in Brooklyn and stayed there till we’d made the best music we could make, from scratch, till the potential of our combination was being realised. Happy that you get to see the first of these moments of realisation right now. Also what a fucking video wow…