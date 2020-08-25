Questo è il Tame Impala Soundsystem

Continuano gli episodi “da remoto” del format Tiny Desk di NPR.

Dopo quello di Moses Sumney arrivano anche i Tame Impala che suonano in un piccolo studio alcuni brani dall’ultimo album The Slow Rush. In scaletta ci sono nell’ordine: “Breathe Deeper,” “Is It True” (che ora ha anche una versione remix di Four Tet) e “Patience”, rielaborati per l’occasione in veste elettronica.

Kevin Parker descrive la performance come “Tame Impala Soundsystem”, spiegando meglio quel che aveva in mente di fare per questa versione speciale del Tiny Desk: “I’ll get Jay (Watson) and Dom (Simper) and we’ll do this kind of electronic jam with heaps of equipment around us and we’ll recreate the songs with samplers and sequencers“.