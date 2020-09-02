Gli album che escono a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a settembre.

4 SETTEMBRE

6ix9ine – TattleTales

Declan McKenna – Zeros

Dirty Projectors – Super João – EP

Hannah Georgas – All That Emotion

Lomelda – Hannah

Tricky – Fall To Pieces

Yelle – L’Ère du Versea

8 SETTEMBRE

Lafawndah – The Fifth Season

11 SETTEMBRE

Blitzen Trapper – Holy Smokes Future Jokes

MASAMASA – Fernando Alonso

The Flaming Lips – American Head

12 SETTEMBRE

Sun Kil Moon – Welcome To Sparks, Nevada

18 SETTEMBRE

Anjimile – Giver Taker

Deradoorian – Find the Sun

Dig Nitty – Reverse of Mastery

Fenne Lily – Breach

Gus Dapperton – Orca

Horatio Luna – Boom Boom

Lido – Peder

Oh Sees – Protean Threat

Yellow Days – A Day in A Yellow Beat

25 SETTEMBRE

Blue Hawaii – Under 1 House

IDLES – ULTRA MONO

Joji – Nectar

Jadu Heart – Hyper Romance

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall

Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine

Shy Boys – Talk Loud

Sufjan Stevens – The Ascension

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Will Butler – Generations