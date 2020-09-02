Gli album che escono a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a settembre.
4 SETTEMBRE
6ix9ine – TattleTales
Declan McKenna – Zeros
Dirty Projectors – Super João – EP
Hannah Georgas – All That Emotion
Lomelda – Hannah
Tricky – Fall To Pieces
Yelle – L’Ère du Versea
8 SETTEMBRE
Lafawndah – The Fifth Season
11 SETTEMBRE
Blitzen Trapper – Holy Smokes Future Jokes
MASAMASA – Fernando Alonso
The Flaming Lips – American Head
12 SETTEMBRE
Sun Kil Moon – Welcome To Sparks, Nevada
18 SETTEMBRE
Anjimile – Giver Taker
Deradoorian – Find the Sun
Dig Nitty – Reverse of Mastery
Fenne Lily – Breach
Gus Dapperton – Orca
Horatio Luna – Boom Boom
Lido – Peder
Oh Sees – Protean Threat
Yellow Days – A Day in A Yellow Beat
25 SETTEMBRE
Blue Hawaii – Under 1 House
IDLES – ULTRA MONO
Joji – Nectar
Jadu Heart – Hyper Romance
Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall
Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine
Shy Boys – Talk Loud
Sufjan Stevens – The Ascension
Sylvan Esso – Free Love
Will Butler – Generations