Hit Different è il nuovo brano di SZA con Ty Dolla $ign

A tre anni da Ctrl, il suo album d’esordio, SZA è tornata con un nuovo singolo dal titolo Hit Different.

Prodotta dai Neptunes, la nuova traccia di SZA vede la collaborazione di Ty Dolla $ign e arriva accompagnata da un video diretto dalla stessa artista che balla in set differenti e, in alcune scene, col corpo dipinto di rosso.

In una recente intervista con Zane Lowe, SZA ha rivelato qualche dettaglio in più sulla fase di realizzazione del brano:

“I can’t really wrap my head around the experience and I think more so I’m fangirling off of having a track produced by probably the most formative producers and artists for me when I was growing up,” ha raccontato, precisando che in quella stessa session con i The Neptunes e DJ Khaled hanno fatto 5 / 6 canzoni. “I just cannot fucking believe that because it’s my childhood dream and I can’t believe that I made things I that fuck with with someone that really changed my life”

Il video di Hit Different è diretto da Solana e puoi guardarlo qui sotto: