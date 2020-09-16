Lasciamoci dolcemente sgretolare dal nuovo brano di Sufjan Stevens

Il nuovo album The Ascension arriva il prossimo venerdì

Dopo i singoli America e Video Game, Sufjan Stevens ha rilasciato un altro brano dal prossimo album The Ascension in uscita il 25 settembre per Asthmatic Kitty Records.

La traccia si intitola Sugar ed è accompagnata da un video superlativo diretto da Ezra Hurwitz e coreografato da Kyle Abraham in cui i protagonisti sono una coppia di genitori e due figli che, intrappolati nella quotidianità della loro casa, vedono le cose sgretolarsi pian piano davanti ai loro occhi.

“Sugar’ is ultimately about the desire for goodness and purity (and true sustenance),” racconta Sufjan. “On the surface the song is just a string of clichés, but the message is imperative: now is the time to gather what is good and pure and valuable and make it your own, and share it with others. Feed your soul and speak new life into those around you. Give each other love, respect and sacrifice. Relinquish all the old habits, all the old ways of thinking and doing, all former practices—‘business as usual’—and bring new life to the world. This is our calling”