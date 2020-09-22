Blood Orange pubblicherà presto la soundtrack di We Are Who We Are

La colonna sonora di We Are Who We Are, la nuova serie HBO di Luca Guadagnino, è stata composta da Blood Orange e sarà disponibile dalla prossima settimana.

Dev Hynes, che di recente ha collaborato con la producer coreana 박혜진 Park Hye Jin, ha annunciato che pubblicherà la soundtrack di We Are Who We Are il prossimo venerdì 2 ottobre. La serie tv di Luca Guadagnino con Kid Cudi e Chloë Sevigny è già in onda su HBO e arriverà su Sky il 9 ottobre, raccontando le vicende di due adolescenti americani che con le loro famiglie vivono in una base militare USA in Italia.

We Are Who We Are (Original Series Score) include 12 brani inediti di Blood Orange e due composizioni di Julius Eastman e John Adams. E non è tutto: nello stesso giorno in cui verrà pubblicata la colonna sonora di inediti, la Milan Records rilascerà anche la soundtrack curata da Luca Guadagnino con i brani presenti nella serie tra Anna Oxa, Giorgio Moroder e Radiohead.

We Are Who We Are (Original Series Score):

01. Devonté Hynes – ‘The Long Ride II’

02. Devonté Hynes – ‘Let Yourself Go I’

03. Devonté Hynes – ‘Let Yourself Go II’

04. Devonté Hynes – ‘The Last Day’

05. Devonté Hynes – ‘Fraser’s Bedroom’

06. Devonté Hynes – ‘He Just Left’

07. Devonté Hynes – ‘Notte Transfigurata I’

08. Devonté Hynes – ‘The Long Ride I’

09. Devonté Hynes – ‘Good Job, Soldier’

10. Devonté Hynes – ‘Body of Me’

11. Devonté Hynes – ‘Amorous Love’

12. Devonté Hynes – ‘Notte Transfigurata II’

13. Julius Eastman – ‘Stay On It’

14. Julius Eastman – ‘Gay Guerilla’

15. John Adams – ‘Century Rolls: II. Manny’s Gym’

16. John Adams – ‘Two Fanfares for Orchestra: Short Ride in a Fast Machine’

We Are Who We Are (Original Series Soundtrack):

01 Prince: “The Love We Make”

02 Giorgio Moroder / Philip Oakey: “Why Must the Show Go On”

03 Anna Oxa: “A Lei”

04 John Adams: “Three Weeks and I’m Still Outta My Mind”

05 Klaus Nomi: “Keys of Life”

06 Klaus Nomi: “Lightning Strikes”

07 Arto Lindsay: “Child Prodigy”

08 Blood Orange: “Time Will Tell”

09 CCCP Fedeli Alla Linea: “Emilia Paranoica”

10 Francesca Scorsese: “Soldier of Love” (Sade cover)

11 Aaron Carter: “American A O”

12 Radiohead: “House of Cards”

13 David Bowie: “Absolute Beginners”

14 Kip Hanrahan: “Child Song”

15 Blood Orange: “Better Than Me (Live at Club Locomotiv)”

16 Blood Orange: “But You (Live at Club Locomotiv)”

17 Blood Orange: “Time Will Tell (Live at Club Locomotiv)”