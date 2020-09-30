Pare che Donald Glover non abbia ancora finito con Childish Gambino

GQ ha pubblicato una bellissima intervista di Michaela Coel (attrice e autrice di Chewing Gum e I May Destroy You) a Donald Glover.

La conversazione avvenuta via Zoom tra i due ha toccato diversi argomenti: dalla ricerca della propria identità, alla spiritualità, alla Bibbia, ai progetti futuri.

Glover ha detto di aver trovato una certa spiritualità in ciò che scrive e produce, raccontando di essersi persino rivolto qualche anno fa a una specie di sciamana per iniziare a scrivere una “bibbia”:

“With writing, I definitely feel, like on the last project and on the project I’m working now, musically too, it’s all spiritual. It’s all spiritual. A feeling of ‘I love us. I love me’. I really do. (…). “Yeah, I told her I wanted to write a Bible; that was years ago. I was like, “I just keep getting this feeling.” She was like, “You have to put it out in pieces. How long do you think they’re gonna wait?” She said, “You’ll know when the time is.” And then when coronavirus hit, I was like, “Everybody’s stuck inside,” and I’ve been in The Temple listening to this and suddenly I thought, “Oh, some people will get it.”

In questo stesso segmento della conversazione, quando Michaela Coel si complimenta per l’ultimo album pubblicato durante il lockdown, Glover risponde di non aver ancora finito col progetto Childish Gambino (“I still don’t feel like I’m done with that [music] project“).

Se scriverà un testo sacro o un altro album (sacro), sarà il tempo a dircelo.

Noi da buoni fedeli non possiamo far altro che aspettare e leggere tutta l’intervista qui.