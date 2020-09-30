Il primo singolo di Romy degli XX è un inno all’euforia della vita

View this post on Instagram

I am SO excited that my first solo single 💖 ‘Lifetime’ is out now! 💖 This song was written and recorded in lock down. I’ve been thinking a lot about how short life is and how quickly things can change… my intention with this song is to celebrate life, togetherness, to appreciate the moment before it’s gone. I think subconsciously the upbeat energy of the song is a reaction to the stillness and anxiety I was feeling in lockdown. I was missing the pace of the outside world, spontaneous moments, the euphoria of dance floors, of love and connections with my friends and family. I realised when everything was stripped back, simple moments of togetherness, meant the most to me. I’ve always loved club classics that unite a room, big emotional dance songs, that you can sing along to as well. I’m excited to have the opportunity to show my love for dance music with Lifetime. I loved working with a very talented and inspiring group of people on this song, thank you so much to my collaborators @fredagainagainagainagainagain @martasalogni @joyanonymous @jamie___xx you are all incredible 💕 I had dreamt that we could be dancing in a room together to this song by now, but until then I hope you can dance to it wherever you are! Link in bio!💖Romy 💖 📸 @viclentaigne 🎨 @rivercousin 💚💕