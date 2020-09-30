Il primo singolo di Romy degli XX è un inno all’euforia della vita

Annunciato qualche mese fa, ecco il debutto solista della cantante degli XX.
Lifetime è il primo brano pubblicato da Romy Madley Croft degli XX al di fuori del trio. La produzione è ancora affidata a Jamie XX che per questo singolo ha lavorato anche con Fred Again.., Jay Anonymous e Marta Salogni, mentre l’autrice è Romy che racconta di aver scritto e registrato il pezzo durante il lockdown.
L’ispirazione di questo brano da dancefloor viene infatti proprio da lì: il cambiamento repentino delle cose ha spinto Romy ha scrivere una canzone che celebrasse la vita, lo stare insieme e l’energia che viene anche dai momenti più semplici.
View this post on Instagram
I am SO excited that my first solo single 💖 ‘Lifetime’ is out now! 💖 This song was written and recorded in lock down. I’ve been thinking a lot about how short life is and how quickly things can change… my intention with this song is to celebrate life, togetherness, to appreciate the moment before it’s gone. I think subconsciously the upbeat energy of the song is a reaction to the stillness and anxiety I was feeling in lockdown. I was missing the pace of the outside world, spontaneous moments, the euphoria of dance floors, of love and connections with my friends and family. I realised when everything was stripped back, simple moments of togetherness, meant the most to me. I’ve always loved club classics that unite a room, big emotional dance songs, that you can sing along to as well. I’m excited to have the opportunity to show my love for dance music with Lifetime. I loved working with a very talented and inspiring group of people on this song, thank you so much to my collaborators @fredagainagainagainagainagain @martasalogni @joyanonymous @jamie___xx you are all incredible 💕 I had dreamt that we could be dancing in a room together to this song by now, but until then I hope you can dance to it wherever you are! Link in bio!💖Romy 💖 📸 @viclentaigne 🎨 @rivercousin 💚💕
Ascolta la carica di Lifetime qui sotto