Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a ottobre.

1 OTTOBRE

David GotSound – The Mountains EP

2 OTTOBRE

21 Savage & Metro Boomin – Savage Mode 2

Blue Note Re:imagined

Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Agüita

Nathy Peluso – Calambre

Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine

Shamir – Shamir

We Are Who We Are (Original Series Score)

We Are Who We Are (Original Series Soundtrack)

Westside Gunn – Who Made the Sunshine

YG – MY LIFE 4HUNNID

3 OTTOBRE

Giveon – When It’s All Said And Done EP

9 OTTOBRE

Bahamas – Sad Hunk

Future Islands – As Long As You Are

Headie One – Edna

Joesef – Does It Make You Feel Good? Ep

Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling

Yo La Tengo – Sleepless Night

11 OTTOBRE

Adelasia – 2021

12 OTTOBRE

Sen Morimoto – Sen Morimoto

15 OTTOBRE

Golden Vessel – Colt

Hope Tala – Girl Eats Sun

16 OTTOBRE

Beabadoobee – Fake It Flowers

Kevin Morby – Sundowner

Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison

Mecna – Mentre Nessuno Guarda

Open Mike Eagle – Anime, Trauma And Divorce

Speranza – TBA

23 OTTOBRE

Actress – Karma & Desire

Adrianne Lenker – songs + instrumentals

Anna of the North – Believe EP

boy pablo – Wachito Rico

Che Lingo – The Worst Generation

clipping. – Visions of Bodies Being Burned

Ela Minus- Acts of Rebellion

Gorillaz – Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez

Major Lazer – Music is the Weapon

Post Nebbia – Canale Paesaggi

30 OTTOBRE

Andrew Bird – Hark!

MOTTRON – GIANTS

Oneohtrix Point Never – Magic Oneohtrix Point Never

Dovrebbero uscire a ottobre ma non hanno ancora una data:

Asha Gold – TBA

Tobi Lou – Parrish Blue