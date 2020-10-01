Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a ottobre.
1 OTTOBRE
David GotSound – The Mountains EP
2 OTTOBRE
21 Savage & Metro Boomin – Savage Mode 2
Blue Note Re:imagined
Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Agüita
Nathy Peluso – Calambre
Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine
Shamir – Shamir
We Are Who We Are (Original Series Score)
We Are Who We Are (Original Series Soundtrack)
Westside Gunn – Who Made the Sunshine
YG – MY LIFE 4HUNNID
3 OTTOBRE
Giveon – When It’s All Said And Done EP
9 OTTOBRE
Bahamas – Sad Hunk
Future Islands – As Long As You Are
Headie One – Edna
Joesef – Does It Make You Feel Good? Ep
Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling
Yo La Tengo – Sleepless Night
11 OTTOBRE
Adelasia – 2021
12 OTTOBRE
Sen Morimoto – Sen Morimoto
15 OTTOBRE
Golden Vessel – Colt
Hope Tala – Girl Eats Sun
16 OTTOBRE
Beabadoobee – Fake It Flowers
Kevin Morby – Sundowner
Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison
Mecna – Mentre Nessuno Guarda
Open Mike Eagle – Anime, Trauma And Divorce
Speranza – TBA
23 OTTOBRE
Actress – Karma & Desire
Adrianne Lenker – songs + instrumentals
Anna of the North – Believe EP
boy pablo – Wachito Rico
Che Lingo – The Worst Generation
clipping. – Visions of Bodies Being Burned
Ela Minus- Acts of Rebellion
Gorillaz – Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez
Major Lazer – Music is the Weapon
Post Nebbia – Canale Paesaggi
30 OTTOBRE
Andrew Bird – Hark!
MOTTRON – GIANTS
Oneohtrix Point Never – Magic Oneohtrix Point Never
Dovrebbero uscire a ottobre ma non hanno ancora una data:
Asha Gold – TBA
Tobi Lou – Parrish Blue