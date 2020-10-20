Kendrick Lamar ti spiega perché ha bisogno del suo tempo per fare un album

In occasione del 40esimo anniversario di i-D, Kendrick Lamar ha intervistato il suo beniamino Baby Keem, che è uno dei rapper più interessanti del momento ed è anche coinvolto nell’ultimo progetto lanciato da Lamar, pgLang.

I due hanno toccato diversi argomenti, Kendrick ha chiesto a Keem di come sia nato il suo interesse per la musica e di come funziona il suo processo creativo: è qui che il giovane rapper dà a Kendrick il gancio per esporsi sul fatto che ci metterà un po’ per far uscire un nuovo album.

“I get it, that’s what will take me so long to do albums (laughs). I spend the whole year just thinking about how I’m gonna execute a new sound, I can’t do the same thing over and over. I need something to get me excited. I see you get frustrated sometimes because you want some new shit.”

Più avanti Lamar ha anche spiegato che è per questo stesso motivo che non ha mai pensato di fare un sequel di un suo disco:

“I remember the sophomore jinx of Good Kid M.A.A.D City; it was for that year and for that time. I was in a different space in my life. I already knew off the top I can’t make Good Kid M.A.A.D City Part Two. The second I’m making that, it’s corny bro. That takes the feeling away from the first. I need that muhfucka to live in its own world. Then boom, To Pimp a Butterfly. Some people love it to death, some people hate it.”

E poi boom, To Pimp a Butterfly che dio se l’abbiamo amato.

Intanto che Kendrick si prende il suo tempo e sperimenta nuovi sound, leggi tutta l’intervista e aspetta che arrivi presto (o tardi) qualcosa.