Arlo Parks ha annunciato il suo album d’esordio

Negli ultimi due anni Arlo Parks ha fatto tutti i passi giusti perché il 2021 fosse il suo anno.
Dal primo EP ha parlato alla sua Super Sad Generation, rappresentandola con un songwriting fitto di contenuti emotivi e narrazioni intime che ormai sono il suo marchio di fabbrica. Ed è proprio seguendo questa wave emo-black, addolcita da produzioni morbide all’incrocio tra RnB, indie pop e lo-fi, che Parks continuerà a esplorare il suo sound.
Il suo album d’esordio, Collapsed in Sunbeams, è stato appena annunciato: uscirà il 29 gennaio via Transgressive Records e l’artista l’ha definito come “a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it… rooted in storytelling and nostalgia“.
Uno di questi ritratti è Green Eyes, l’ultimo singolo uscito dopo Black Dog, Hurt ed Eugene. Il brano è in collaborazione con Clairo e parla della scoperta di sé, dell’accettarsi in un momento così delicato come quello dell’adolescenza.
Green Eyes è accompagnato da un video diretto da Louis Bhose che puoi guardare qui sotto:
Green Eyes is out now – thank you @ZaneLowe and @AppleMusic for premiering it n thank u to king @clairo for lending her gorgeous voice n guitar chops to the tune. as well as the song, I want to announce my debut album “Collapsed in Sunbeams” it’ll be with you on 29th of January 2021. I poured my tears, blood and joy into this project. Oh my gosh I can’t believe I’m finally saying this man, I’m tearing up a bit as I write this…can’t wait for you to hear it!!! The vid for green eyes will be out at 7pm. So much news! I’m so fkin pumped 😭😭 Green Eyes is out now, listen on Spotify through the link in my bio. 👁 Collapsed in Sunbeams is now available to pre-order through the link in my bio. 🌻