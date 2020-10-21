Arlo Parks ha annunciato il suo album d’esordio

View this post on Instagram

Green Eyes is out now – thank you @ZaneLowe and @AppleMusic for premiering it n thank u to king @clairo for lending her gorgeous voice n guitar chops to the tune. as well as the song, I want to announce my debut album “Collapsed in Sunbeams” it’ll be with you on 29th of January 2021. I poured my tears, blood and joy into this project. Oh my gosh I can’t believe I’m finally saying this man, I’m tearing up a bit as I write this…can’t wait for you to hear it!!! The vid for green eyes will be out at 7pm. So much news! I’m so fkin pumped 😭😭 Green Eyes is out now, listen on Spotify through the link in my bio. 👁 Collapsed in Sunbeams is now available to pre-order through the link in my bio. 🌻