Shygirl ti racconta traccia per traccia il suo ultimo EP

Venerdì è uscito Alias, il nuovo EP di Shygirl anticipato dai singoli FREAK e SLIME.

Il progetto dell’artista londinese gioca con le sue diverse identità, decostruisce e sovrappone i suoi alias (Baddie, Bae, Bovine e Bonk) per offrirci una visione estrema e completa della sua personalità.

A dieci giorni dall’uscita dell’EP, Shygirl ha pubblicato il video di SLIME mostrando per la prima volta sottoforma di avatar digitali i suoi 4 alias, ossia i tratti più o meno hardcore che convivono nella sua persona, preparandoci così a un EP poliedrico, eclettico e vistoso.

Ascoltalo qui e leggi il racconto traccia per traccia.

TWELVE

I was inspired by my memories of growing up as a young girl and being sexualised before I even had that self awareness – in this song I personified that feeling into the form of a relationship – the young girl appears naive in the sickly sweet vocal but really knows what she wants as we switch into the tougher vocal, the voice of who I am today.

FREAK

This is about embracing myself and the culmination of my experiences. Embracing the perception others may have of me and recognising the only opinion of myself that matters is my own.

SLIME

I switch up the narrative a couple of times in this one – speaking from the perspective of masculine bravado, jumping to a femme fatale attitudes and also the voice of the spectator – the two main character perspectives I felt were similar even though they are almost opposing forces. Two predators in one body.

TASTY

A getaway song. A letter of persuasion, and a question, ‘why don’t you join me?’ In this feeling of desire.

LENG

is a hype song for myself, for London and for the party. for the energy I’ve carried into my passions and the fun I have with music.

BAWDY

I’d just met someone and the chemistry was a lot.

SIREN

I’m the voice in his head and also the girl one step ahead. I liked this third person narrative in this song, the perspective it gave me. This song for me is about, as much as I’ve told you about me so far, there is still a lot to be expected, maybe too much for you to handle but you’ll find out anyway.