Jon Hopkins ha fatto una cover di Thom Yorke ed è un’esperienza catartica

Dawn Chorus è uno dei brani dell’ultimo album di Thom Yorke, ANIMA.

A dargli una nuova veste è Jon Hopkins che ne ha fatto una malinconica versione solo piano, lasciandosi ispirare dalle emozioni derivate dal primo ascolto di quel pezzo.

“I thought there was so much beauty in that chord sequence that there was room to explore it on the piano and see what grew from it. One day in early April when everything was particularly quiet and surreal outside, I went into my studio for the first time in weeks and ended up recording the whole thing in one take. I left it very raw and upfront, with just some sub bass and vocal drones in the background. The whole thing was done in a day and was a very cathartic experience.”

Così la cover di Jon Hopkins, registrata in una sola giornata in un’esperienza quasi catartica, è bellezza che si aggiunge ad altra bellezza.

E noi non possiamo che ringraziare.