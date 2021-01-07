Gli album che escono a gennaio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a gennaio.
8 GENNAIO
Aaron Frazer – Introducing…
Dante Elephante – Mid-Century Modern Romance
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Passenger – Songs for the Drunk and Broken Hearted
15 GENNAIO
Apifera – Overstand
Inoki – Medioego
Midnight Sister – Painting The Roses
Nyck Caution – Anywhere But Here
Samia – The Baby Reimagined
18 GENNAIO
KOTA the Friend – Lyrics to GO Vol. 2
21 GENNAIO
20025xs – Idols
22 GENNAIO
Bicep – Isles
Erick The Architect – Future Proof EP
Logic1000 – You’ve Got the Whole Night to Go
Palberta – Palberta5000
Rhye – Home
29 GENNAIO
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
Baio (Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio) – Dead Hand Control
Goat Girl – On All Fours
Langhorne Slim – Strawberry Mansion
Lava La Rue – Butter-Fly EP
Puma Blue – In Praise Of Shadows
The Notwist – Vertigo Days
Dovrebbero uscire questo mese ma non abbiamo ancora una data:
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Madlib & Four Tet – Sound Ancestors