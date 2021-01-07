Gli album che escono a gennaio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a gennaio.

8 GENNAIO

Aaron Frazer – Introducing…

Dante Elephante – Mid-Century Modern Romance

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Passenger – Songs for the Drunk and Broken Hearted

15 GENNAIO

Apifera – Overstand

Inoki – Medioego

Midnight Sister – Painting The Roses

Nyck Caution – Anywhere But Here

Samia – The Baby Reimagined

18 GENNAIO

KOTA the Friend – Lyrics to GO Vol. 2

21 GENNAIO

20025xs – Idols

22 GENNAIO

Bicep – Isles

Erick The Architect – Future Proof EP

Logic1000 – You’ve Got the Whole Night to Go

Palberta – Palberta5000

Rhye – Home

29 GENNAIO

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

Baio (Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio) – Dead Hand Control

Goat Girl – On All Fours

Langhorne Slim – Strawberry Mansion

Lava La Rue – Butter-Fly EP

Puma Blue – In Praise Of Shadows

The Notwist – Vertigo Days

Dovrebbero uscire questo mese ma non abbiamo ancora una data:

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Madlib & Four Tet – Sound Ancestors