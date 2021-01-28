Ascolta il nuovo singolo di Arlo Parks e andrà tutto bene

Domani finalmente ascolteremo il primo album di Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams, ma l’artista londinese che tanto amiamo ci concede generosamente di ascoltarne un altro estratto dopo Caroline, Hurt, Green Eyes e Black Dog.

Il nuovo singolo si intitola Hope ed esce con un video diretto da Molly Burdett, descritto come un vibrante e caldo racconto di amicizia e introversione.

“The song surrounds isolation, being present in your pain and knowing that you’re not the only one on the planet feeling low,” spiega Parks. “I think especially in times like these it’s important to focus on the inevitability that things will get better.”