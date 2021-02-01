Gli album che escono a febbraio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a febbraio.
3 FEBBRAIO
Dumbo Gets Mad – Things Are Random and Time Is Speeding Up
5 FEBBRAIO
Elaquent – Komfort Food
I Segreti – Qualcosa da risolvere
MACE – Obe
Marco Castello – Contenta tu
Odette – Herald
Puma Blue – In Praise of Shadows
VanJess – Homegrown
9 FEBBRAIO
Studio Murena – Studio Murena
12 FEBBRAIO
Conway the Machine – God Don’t Make Mistakes
JPEGMAFIA – EP2!
slowthai – TYRON
Django Django – Glowing In The Dark
14 FEBBRAIO
Piero Umiliani – L’uomo elettronico
19 FEBBRAIO
Cassandra Jenkins – an overview on phenomenal nature
Hand Habits – dirt
Julia Stone -Sixty Summers
Lava La Rue – Butter-Fly
Mogwai – As The Love Continues
Perfume Genius – Immediately remixes
SG Lewis – times
Tash Sultana – Terra Firma
Venerus – Magica Musica
26 FEBBRAIO
Cloud Nothings – the Shadow I Remember
Balthazar – Sand
Julien Baker – Little oblivions
Maximo Park – nature always wins