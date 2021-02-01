Gli album che escono a febbraio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a febbraio.

3 FEBBRAIO

Dumbo Gets Mad – Things Are Random and Time Is Speeding Up

5 FEBBRAIO

Elaquent – Komfort Food

I Segreti – Qualcosa da risolvere

MACE – Obe

Marco Castello – Contenta tu

Odette – Herald

Puma Blue – In Praise of Shadows

VanJess – Homegrown

9 FEBBRAIO

Studio Murena – Studio Murena

12 FEBBRAIO

Conway the Machine – God Don’t Make Mistakes

JPEGMAFIA – EP2!

slowthai – TYRON

Django Django – Glowing In The Dark

14 FEBBRAIO

Piero Umiliani – L’uomo elettronico

19 FEBBRAIO

Cassandra Jenkins – an overview on phenomenal nature

Hand Habits – dirt

Julia Stone -Sixty Summers

Lava La Rue – Butter-Fly

Mogwai – As The Love Continues

Perfume Genius – Immediately remixes

SG Lewis – times

Tash Sultana – Terra Firma

Venerus – Magica Musica

26 FEBBRAIO

Cloud Nothings – the Shadow I Remember

Balthazar – Sand

Julien Baker – Little oblivions

Maximo Park – nature always wins