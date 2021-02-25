5 cose dall’intervista di FKA twigs per The Face

FKA twigs è la star in copertina del nuovo numero di The Face.

Fotografata da Charlotte Wales e intervistata dall’amica Michaela Coel (ideatrice della serie I May Destroy You), twigs parla dei suoi progetti e delle sue battaglie in una conversazione che la rivista intitola emblematicamente “Joyride: the renaissance of FKA twigs“.

Abbiamo riassunto in 5 punti salienti questa interessante chiacchierata.

1.twigs ha in programma uno show televisivo sulle arti marziali

Sapevamo che la passione di twigs x le arti marziali, iniziata durante il processo creativo di MAGDALENE, avrebbe continuato a regalarci emozioni. A Michaela Coel l’artista ha rivelato che sta lavorando per FX a un nuovo programma televisivo incentrato proprio su tale disciplina.

“It’s like a martial arts TV series which is very much centred around outsiders,” ha detto twigs. “And the idea of wanting to fit in but not being able to. I’ve been putting a lot of research into the way that the Black community and the Chinese martial arts community have a really deep connection. It goes into music: the Wu-Tang Clan came together almost through martial arts.”

2. Ha dovuto cambiare il titolo al suo prossimo album

Forse non sapremo mai come avrebbe dovuto chiamarsi originariamente l’album a cui FKA twigs ha lavorato durante il lockdown.

Pare che qualcuno sia arrivato prima di lei e l’abbia costretta a inventarsi un nuovo nome per il suo nuovo progetto.

“I saw last week that another artist had called their project the same name as mine. That’s never happened to me before! Another artist who’s really well known has called… Not even a music project but another type of project that they’re doing. So now it doesn’t have a name again.”

3. L’album nuovo sarà un bel po’ diverso da MAGDALENE

La rinascita di twigs si rifletterà probabilmente anche sulla nuova musica che sta producendo e su un sound molto meno sick di quello che abbiamo ascoltato e amato in MAGDALENE.

“It’s nice that this [new] record really is very separate from that, in a way. I feel like I’m able to… It’s maybe too simplistic to put it this way, but I just feel like I can laugh again and have fun again. I think the album really reflects that. The fact that you say you’re cooking to it, you’re running to it and you’re vibing to it every single day is just a testament to that.

I have a feeling that it will be one of my favourite things I’ve ever created.”

4. Pa Salieu è il suo nuovo artista prefe

Dovremmo ascoltare presto una traccia collaborativa della twigs con il talentuoso rapper britannico Pa Salieu.

Di lui FKA dice:

“I just love him so much. I think he’s really breaking the mould and he’s true to himself, and he’s gone through a lot. I feel like there’s a lot of love and joy in his music, but it still feels like he’s very truthful to his experience.”

5. Una frase molto importante

“I don’t want to survive anymore, I want to thrive.”

Quando la conversazione si sposta sul BLM o sulle esperienze di razzismo vissute dalla twigs, emerge un proposito che le viene come una canzone rap e che l’artista dice di aver condiviso col suo manager: quest’anno twigs vuole fiorire, rinascere, prosperare e farlo solo per se stessa, senza dover dimostrare nulla a nessuno.

“I don’t wanna feel like I’m constantly the only Black girl in the village, trying to prove herself or make something of herself.”

Leggi l’intervista completa