Gli album che escono ad aprile

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno ad aprile.

2 APRILE

Caterina Barbieri – Fantas Variations

Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

Godspeed You! Black Emperor – G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!

Moontype – Bodies of Water

9 APRILE

Benny Sings – Music

Brockhampton – Roadrunner: New Light New Machine

Jordan Rakei – Late Night Tales

London Grammar – Californian Soil

Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley – Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection

Miguel – Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 EP

Overmono – Pieces of 8/Echo Rush EP

PONY – TV Baby

Typo Clan – So Many Fights

Yaya Bey – The Things I Can’t Take With Me

16 APRILE

Andy Stott – Never The Right Time

AJ Tracey – Flu Game

Babygirl – Loosers Weepers

Caroline Polachek – Standing at the Gate: Remix Collection

Coma_Cose – Nostralgia

Julia Stone – Sixty Summers

Kenny Mason – Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut

Nick Hakim & Roy Nathanson – Small Things

Paul McCartney – McCartney III (Imagined)

Shelley FKA DRAM – s/t

Talib Kweli & Diamond D – Gotham

Tom The Mail Man – Sometimes Sorry Isn’t Enough

22 APRILE

Dreamer Boy – All the Ways We Are Together

23 APRILE

Alfa Mist – Bring Backs

Ditonellapiaga – Morsi EP

Khalab & M’berra Ensemble – M’berra

30 APRILE

Birdy – Young Heart

girl in red – if i could make it go quiet

Los Retros – Looking Back

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie “Prince” Billy – Superwolves

Myd – Born a Loser

Rkomi – Taxi Driver

Teenage Fanclub – Endless Arcade