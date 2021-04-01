Gli album che escono ad aprile

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno ad aprile.
2 APRILE
Caterina Barbieri – Fantas Variations
Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
Godspeed You! Black Emperor – G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!
Moontype – Bodies of Water
9 APRILE
Benny Sings – Music
Brockhampton – Roadrunner: New Light New Machine
Jordan Rakei – Late Night Tales
London Grammar – Californian Soil
Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley – Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection
Miguel – Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 EP
Overmono – Pieces of 8/Echo Rush EP
PONY – TV Baby
Typo Clan – So Many Fights
Yaya Bey – The Things I Can’t Take With Me
16 APRILE
Andy Stott – Never The Right Time
AJ Tracey – Flu Game
Babygirl – Loosers Weepers
Caroline Polachek – Standing at the Gate: Remix Collection
Coma_Cose – Nostralgia
Julia Stone – Sixty Summers
Kenny Mason – Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut
Nick Hakim & Roy Nathanson – Small Things
Paul McCartney – McCartney III (Imagined)
Shelley FKA DRAM – s/t
Talib Kweli & Diamond D – Gotham
Tom The Mail Man – Sometimes Sorry Isn’t Enough
22 APRILE
Dreamer Boy – All the Ways We Are Together
23 APRILE
Alfa Mist – Bring Backs
Ditonellapiaga – Morsi EP
Khalab & M’berra Ensemble – M’berra
30 APRILE
Birdy – Young Heart
girl in red – if i could make it go quiet
Los Retros – Looking Back
Matt Sweeney & Bonnie “Prince” Billy – Superwolves
Myd – Born a Loser
Rkomi – Taxi Driver
Teenage Fanclub – Endless Arcade