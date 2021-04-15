Probabile che il nuovo album di Kendrick Lamar arrivi entro l’anno

Ieri DAMN., l’ultimo album di Kendrick Lamar, ha compiuto quattro anni e noi siamo ancora qui che aspettiamo il suo ritorno sulla scena.

Proprio ieri il suo storico collaboratore MixedByAli ha rilasciato un’intervista a Complex lasciando intendere che il nuovo disco di Lamar potrebbe addirittura uscire entro l’anno.

Questo il commento di MixedByAli sul nuovo materiale di Kendrick Lamar:

“I would say every album that he has dropped since [2012’s] ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ has come with a different feeling, so just look forward to Kendrick obviously expressing himself in the most creative way – the most highest of the creative way,” “How he works, I’ve never seen it before. The recording process, the thought process of piecing an album together and sequencing it. Things like that is what keeps guys like me great. Watching his work ethic… You would expect someone like [Kendrick] to be at home and sitting back: nah, he still comes in on time and is punctual.”

Quando gli è stato chiesto se c’è una possibilità che il nuovo disco esca nel 2021 ha risposto così:

“It might, it might: you never know.

Le voci continuano a girare ma non c’è certezza che il 2021 sia l’anno del ritorno di Kendrick Lamar.

Tuttavia il solo pensiero che possa essere così ci fa stare meglio.