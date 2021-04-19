Niente ci gasa più di Jorja Smith che annuncia il nuovo album

Jorja Smith ha appena annunciato il nuovo album dal titolo Be Right Back.

Il nuovo progetto che segue l’acclamato Lost & Found uscirà il 14 maggio e viene anticipato oggi dal singolo Gone, il secondo dopo Addicted uscito lo scorso marzo.

L’album di Jorja conterrà 8 tracce tra cui anche Bussdown che vede la collaborazione di Shaybo.

“It’s called be right back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now, this isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it. If I needed to make these songs, then someone needs to hear them too.” afferma Jorja Smith sul progetto aggiungendo anche un commento sul singolo Gone appena uscito:

“There’s something about being able to write about one thing and for it to mean so many different things to others. I love that this song, well any of my songs really, will be interpreted in different ways, depending on the experiences of the people listening. This one is just me asking why people have to be taken from us.”

Ascolta Gone qui

TRACKLIST BE RIGHT BACK

1 – Addicted

2 – Gone

3 – Bussdown (feat. Shaybo)

4 – Time

5 – Home

6 – Burn

7 – Digging

8 – Weekend