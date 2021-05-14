Finalmente possiamo ascoltare Be Right Back di Jorja Smith

Oggi è il giorno.

Jorja Smith ha pubblicato il suo nuovo album Be Right Back e non possiamo che essere più felici.

Il disco fa seguito all’acclamatissimo debutto Lost & Found, nominato al Mercury Prize nel 2019, ed è stato anticipato dai singoli Addicted e Gone.

Jorja commenta la sua nuova raccolta di brani così:

“It’s called be right back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now, this isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it. If I needed to make these songs, then someone needed to hear them too.”

Tra le canzoni inedite c’è un solo featuring ed è quello con Shaybo, rapper emergente londinese, sulla focus track Bussdown.

ASCOLTO COLLETTIVO: